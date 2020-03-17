Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Zebpay and OOOBTC. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $34.24 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 43.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 400.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.02218244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00192781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,272,176,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,980,709,554 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Coinone, Coinhub, Radar Relay, Upbit, WazirX, AirSwap, HitBTC, Korbit, IDEX, BiteBTC, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Tokenomy, Bitbns, UEX, Koinex, Huobi, Hotbit, OOOBTC, DEx.top, DragonEX, BitForex, BitMart, Zebpay, Binance, FCoin, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Bithumb and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

