Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 70,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

