Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,471,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

