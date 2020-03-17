ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,558.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $113,249.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,215.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,401 shares of company stock worth $930,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $103,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.