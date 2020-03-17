Zipper (ZIP) Price Tops $0.0000

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zipper has a market cap of $806,119.91 and $2.61 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002434 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000440 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

