Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $7,600,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.22. 728,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,213. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $96.89 and a one year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

