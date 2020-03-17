ZrCoin Trading Down 10.9% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $85,433.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00019122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 463.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.02233745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

