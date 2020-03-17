ZTCoin Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.55 or 0.04136718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00066399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018371 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

