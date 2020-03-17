ZUM TOKEN Market Capitalization Hits $198,372.19 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $198,372.19 and approximately $24.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00675070 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001605 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000719 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,682,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,682,340 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.