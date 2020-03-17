ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $469,054.79 and $5.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

