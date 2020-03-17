Zurcoin (ZUR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Zurcoin has a total market capitalization of $13,861.65 and approximately $18.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zurcoin has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin Profile

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

