ZVCHAIN Price Up 78.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded up 78.6% against the dollar. ZVCHAIN has a market cap of $16.85 million and $818,696.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 402.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.02248312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN launched on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 462,777,578 coins and its circulating supply is 450,606,708 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZVCHAIN is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

