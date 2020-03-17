Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $6.07. 24,877,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,541,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $6,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 718,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,105,191 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1,171.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

