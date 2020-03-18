$0.02 EPS Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings per share of ($3.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 172,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,203. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

