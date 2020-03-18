$0.03 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $3,666,042.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,794.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $139,256.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after purchasing an additional 173,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. 974,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

