-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). Amarin posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,350,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,062. Amarin has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

