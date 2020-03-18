$0.04 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. 1,394,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

