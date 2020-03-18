-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

NYSE AYX traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,411,251.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,862,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,853 shares of company stock worth $68,903,123. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

