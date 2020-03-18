-$0.09 EPS Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ADTRAN reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other ADTRAN news, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 195,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,451,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ADTN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 240,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,615. The stock has a market cap of $283.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.31. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

