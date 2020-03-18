$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TAL Education Group from $48.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.27. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $85,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,509,000 after acquiring an additional 821,767 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

