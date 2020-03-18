$0.11 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, First Analysis cut MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 125,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.71. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $1,960,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 114.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Read More: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.