$0.13 EPS Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.16. National-Oilwell Varco posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,103,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

