-$0.17 EPS Expected for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Separately, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

FUV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,887. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.11. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

