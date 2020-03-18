$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. Azul reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. Azul has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Azul by 409.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after buying an additional 865,450 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 4,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 728,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after buying an additional 711,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Azul by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after buying an additional 95,509 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

