$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for AES Corp (NYSE:AES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AES Corp (NYSE:AES) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. AES reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AES.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

NYSE:AES opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. AES has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

In related news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AES by 668.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

