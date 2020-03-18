$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. CommVault Systems reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLT opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.