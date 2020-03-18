$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Dmc Global reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 334,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $321.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

