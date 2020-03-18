$0.51 EPS Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. ScanSource reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, VP Matthew Dean purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ScanSource by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ScanSource by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

