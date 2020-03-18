$0.52 EPS Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

