-$0.55 EPS Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.61). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently commented on ACER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

ACER stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 69,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,575. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

