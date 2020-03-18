$0.56 EPS Expected for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.63. Aecom reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aecom by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

