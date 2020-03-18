$0.66 EPS Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIV. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 36,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.