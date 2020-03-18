-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,696.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 38.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 1,961,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.