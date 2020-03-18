$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.94. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.