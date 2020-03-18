$0.83 EPS Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.70. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AAN. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $51,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,335,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

