0xcert Reaches Market Cap of $344,136.50 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $344,136.50 and $45,065.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00056144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.04077166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039487 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

