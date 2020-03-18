$1.02 EPS Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Sleep Number stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $768.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 111.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

