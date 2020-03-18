$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

