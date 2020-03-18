$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RPM International has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.47.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

