$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 857,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 222.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 227,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 66.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

