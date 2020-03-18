$1.49 EPS Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $946,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $8,735,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 27,590,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,861,305. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

