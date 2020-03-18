$1.63 EPS Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. FTI Consulting also reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.38. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $130.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $84,600,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $34,768,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after buying an additional 133,098 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 217,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,046,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,117,000 after buying an additional 79,209 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

