100,652 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 82,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,148.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

STL opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.46. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.