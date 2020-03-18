101,952 Shares in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $252,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of BILI traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 13,815,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,790. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.16. Bilibili Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.