10,959 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after buying an additional 65,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,908,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

