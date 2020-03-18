12,182 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

MCHP stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.05.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

