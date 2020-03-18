$124.69 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report sales of $124.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.40 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $112.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $531.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.87 million to $533.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $600.32 million, with estimates ranging from $591.04 million to $614.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.25 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.92%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.