$137.21 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to report $137.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.30 million and the highest is $137.80 million. Actuant posted sales of $271.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $590.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $594.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $607.61 million, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $617.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. Actuant has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $27.94.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

