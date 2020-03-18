149,095 Shares in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Paramount Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 85,358 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 979,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

