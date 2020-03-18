150,347 Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cloudflare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.96. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,711.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,092,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,432,433 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

